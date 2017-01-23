Cycling festival to be held on Sunday, races planned

Residents can take part in cycling competitions in a bicycle festival being organised this Sunday, on January 29. Competitions for different age categories are being organised.

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram, Haryana Police and an event management company, Rock Castle Pvt Ltd, are organising the Green Wheels Bike Festival on a 3.5km cycle track located behind Ambience Island on the Delhi-Gurgaon border.

MCG officials said that the competitions are being organised based on age groups, for men and women. On paying the registration fees for the competition, a participant will be given a T-shirt, bib, timer, hydration kit and two festival ticket entries.

By paying ₹1,500, those older than 14 years can compete in a 30km individual race, organised separately for men and women. Similarly, a 14km team race is also being organised, for which four-member teams can register by paying ₹3,000. Each member of the team will have to complete one lap.

Officials said that cash prizes and medals will be distributed to those finishing in the top three in each event. Children below the age of 12 can take part in non-competitive individual races.

Participants are advised to bring their own cycles. Else, gearless and gear cycles can be rented on the spot for ₹300-₹500.

A food street, fitness sessions and photo booths are some of the special features of the festival that can all be independently availed at a cost of ₹250, per entry.

“The event is aimed at promoting cycling as a preferred mode of public transport. It is pollution free and helps in raising fitness levels,” SS Rohilla, official spokesperson of MCG, said.

The event was held last year in Sector 58, where competitors battled in a 42km race across the Aravallis.