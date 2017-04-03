Daily jams on Delhi-Gurgaon expressway due to digging for Badshahpur drain widening

Due to the digging near the Khandsa village for expansion of Badshahpur drain on the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway, a large part of the road has become unavailable for vehicles, leading to daily traffic jams on Hero Honda Chowk during peak hours, according to commuters.

The jams extend to both sides of the roads and ensure that hundreds of vehicles get stuck for a long time. Between noon to 2:30pm on Monday, traffic moved at a snail’s pace from Raj Nagar to Hero Honda Chowk, with numerous vehicles getting stuck in the jam.

“This is a daily ordeal because of the digging activity being carried out to expand Badshahpur drain. I was coming from Medanta Hospital with a relative who was unwell and I got caught in traffic at Raj Nagar,” said Dilip Yadav, a commuter. Other commuters also said that counterflow of vehicles, apart from the narrow road space available due to digging, leads to such jams.

The four lanes of the road that carry heavy traffic have been reduced to 1.5 lanes because of the digging activity, resulting in traffic congestion due to slow movement of vehicles.

The increase in temperature has also added to the motorists’ problems. Rakesh Sharma, a daily commuter on the route, said, “This is a big concern. The traffic jams become unbearable in summer. There is a need for the authorities to take immediate action and ensure that the work is completed.”

Every year, the city gets huge traffic jams at this stretch during monsoon, but this year the jams have arrived much before the rain. However, commuters were of opinion that though they did not witness a gridlock as seen during the rains, traffic movement was very slow, resulting in long tailbacks.

“It used to take me 10 minutes to cover the four-kilometre stretch. Now, that is not possible ever after 45 minutes. There is no action from the district administration to help the commuters,” said Mohit Kumar, another commuter.

When asked, highway officials said they would raise the matter with the contractor so that the work is completed at the earliest and the restrictions on traffic removed.