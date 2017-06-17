Dedicated sub-station planned for Basai water treatment plant in Gurgaon

The Basai water treatment plant is soon to get a dedicated sub-station to supply electricity round the clock. Power supply to the plant has always been a problem, especially during summer, hindering water supply to the city.

In the past month, the plant has faced disruption in electricity supply thrice.

Officials of the Haryana Urban Development Authority (Huda), the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitaran Nigam (DHBVN) and the Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam (HVPN) held a meeting in this regard on

Monday.

“In order to fix the electricity issue, Huda wants a dedicated sub-station inside the plant. The plan was initiated three months ago and land has now has been identified for it. The status report has been submitted to the electricity department for further action. Uninterrupted electricity supply is urgently required,” said Satbir Singh, sub-divisional officer (SDO), Huda.

Presently, the plant gets electricity from Daulatabad, around five km away, and the power cable often suffers damage in summer and during strong winds, as happened two weeks ago, resulting in a seven-hour power outage.

According to HVPN, around two acres of land is required for a sub-station.

“Vacant land inside the plant can be used for the purpose. The electricity department found the land fit for a sub-station. We want it to be set up at the earliest for our water distribution system to perform smoothly throughout the year,” said Singh.

The electricity department said it has received land details from Huda and the matter has been sent to their headquarters for final approval.

Sanjiv Chopra, chief engineer, DHBVN Smart Grid Gurgaon, said, “We have received the proposal and the department is considering it.”

“The matter is at an advanced stage. We are discussing some technical glitches that we hope to resolve soon,” said Anil Yadav, superintending engineer, HVPN.