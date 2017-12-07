Deficiency assessment report: Bad roads top list of civic drawbacks in Gurgaon’s South City 1

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has put up the deficiency assessment report of South City 1 on its portal for public review, listing several drawbacks with regard to civic amenities in the area.

South City 1 is one of the nine private colonies in the city that are to be transferred to the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on the direction of Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. It is hoped that the official handover of these colonies from the developer to the civic body will go a long way in plugging the loopholes with regard to maintenance.

The MCG had hired private consultants to compile their findings from on-field visits to these private colonies and prepare a deficiency assessment report on civic amenities, before the official handover happens.

South City 1 was developed by Unitech from 1983 onwards and spreads across 301.43 acres. As per the latest estimate, the colony is home to more than 20,000 people.

The most glaring civic drawback in the area, as per the consultant’s survey and residents’ feedback, is the state of roads.

The report states that “only some major roads were repaired 4-5 years ago’, while all others have only seen patchwork over the last 7-8 years.”

The report further states that re-carpeting of a large number of roads is pending, while berms encroach into residential space in most locations.

The report claims that more than 60% residents in South City 1 are dissatisfied with the existing road condition.

Another issue that has been highlighted in the report is waterlogging at block M. Residents have also alleged excessive waterlogging at block Q.

The report has also listed the lack of a treated wastewater distribution system, energy saving devices and separate feeders for streetlights.

“With the condition of roads as bad as they are, any change (that may come from the handover of the colony) is welcome. I am hoping that once the MCG takes over the colony, our long wait for basic civic services will end,” Nishta Saini, a resident of South City , said.

MCG officials stated that the formalities for the transfer of South City 1 is under process and a meeting with the developer (Unitech) and members of the residents’ welfare association (RWA) will be held before the deficiency report is finalised.

“Once the formalities for the transfer of South City are taken care of, the MCG will initiate proceedings for the transfer of Malibu Towne where residents have, in writing, sought the transfer of maintenance to the corporation,” V Umashankar , MCG commissioner, said.

