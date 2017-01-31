Delhi-bound traffic to be separated at Shankar Chowk

The town and country planning department is planning to separate the Delhi-bound traffic from local traffic at Shankar Chowk to decongest the intersection. In a meeting held a week ago with the deputy commissioner Hardeep Singh, the town planning department stated the need for a loop or a U-turn flyover immediately at Shankar Chowk on NH-8, which is the worst bottleneck on the highway.

“We cannot share details because the plan is at an initial stage but we are working on a plan so that Delhi-bound traffic can be separated from the local traffic at Shankar Chowk. For instance, traffic from Cyber City heading towards Delhi will move on the U-turn flyover on NH-8. At present, this traffic takes the right from under the Shankar Chowk flyover to go towards Delhi, where it merges with local traffic and results in a mess,” a senior official of the town planning department said.

Officials said that the traffic mess at Shankar Chowk was the core topic discussed by top officials including the deputy commissioner Hardeep Singh, Huda administrator Yashpal Yadav and senior police officials, besides the town planning officials.

The town and country planning also suggested loops at Rajiv Chowk and Iffco Chowk to streamline traffic movement.

The town planning officials pointed that the Delhi-bound traffic from Cyber City and Udyog Vihar, from opposite directions, merge at Shankar Chowk and results in a gridlock during the rush hour.

“From under the Shankar Chowk flyover, left and right turns are very chaotic. As Shankar Chowk is located between Cyber City and Udyog Vihar, the traffic moves to and fro between the two areas. Besides the left and right turns, the U-turn adds to the traffic mess. A U-turn flyover will resolve the issue permanently,” the town planning official said.

The official said that the department will submit a plan to the deputy commissioner in a week.

Huda administrator Yashpal Yadav said, “We will hold a meeting with the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) in this regard. However, this issue was raised earlier as well.”

“We have discussed the issue and we are trying to streamline traffic,” the DC said.

NHAI project director for Gurgaon, AK Sharma, could not be contacted.