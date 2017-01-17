Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway hit by four-hour jam

or thousands of commuters on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway, travelling between Ambience Mall and Iffco Chowk on Tuesday morning meant wasting 40 to 50 minutes or more to cross a three-kilometre stretch. Commuters hit the snarl as soon as they entered Sarhaul border and moved bumper to bumper till Iffco Chowk.

The snarl started around 8am. It was primarily the result of cab drivers idling along the expressway, and partly because of low visibility and fog.

The entire stretch of the expressway between Sarhaul and Kherki Daula is signal-free with free left exits, which however, appeared to cause the snarl, a traffic personnel on duty said. Apart from that, private cabs pick and drop passengers at any convenient spot on the main carriageway, leading to jams.

“The enforcement is poor on the expressway and we did not spot a single patrolling party checking cabs and stationed vehicles. I spotted a block near an exit because of a stationed commercial vehicle narrowing the stretch,” Sumit Bhaskar of Essel Tower on MG Road said.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP), traffic, Dharambir Singh, said, “We are keeping a close watch on peak-hour traffic and we have no information on the jam. The peak-hour slow traffic movement is a daily phenomenon. We have road safety officers and highway inspectors checking expressway traffic all the time.”

“But, keeping a check on every cab and stationed vehicle on the entire stretch is a little difficult because of the inadequacy of staff. We do monitoring in collaboration with private marshals and road safety officers,” the ACP said.