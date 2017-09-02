Dengue cases at 27, likely to rise further, say Gurgaon doctors

There could be a spike in dengue cases in Gurgaon with a rise in the city’s humidity levels, warned doctors as they urged residents to take necessary precautions.

While the city health department registered 21 confirmed dengue cases last week, the figure swelled to 27 after seven more cases were reported this week. The spurt in dengue cases has set alarm bells ringing in the city’s top health corridors.

“Dengue cases are increasing with every passing day. We have also recorded a 60% jump in the number of cold and flu cases. The weather prevailing currently in the city is ideal for mosquitoes to breed,” Dr BK Rajora, chief medical officer, civil hospital, Gurgaon, said.

Mosquitoes that are considered dengue-carriers breed in fresh water and the health department has been in the process of identifying such breeding sites.

This year, a survey of more than 7,000 houses was conducted, as against 6,761 houses surveyed last year to curb the breeding of mosquitoes in the city.

The most affected dengue areas in the city as indentified by the health department are Sector 45, Sector 104, DLF Phase-3, Sector 10A, Sector 6, Sector 43, Shetala Colony, Sector 3, Dundahera in Sector 21, Jacobpura, Sohna area and Sector 31.

“The weather in the city has been lurching between cold and humid. We are aware of the threat of vector-borne diseases and are working on a war-footing to prevent an outbreak. The monsoon arrived late this year and we are still in a phase where the disease is affecting a lot of people,” SS Saroha, deputy civil surgeon, civil hospital, Gurgaon, said.

While mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue and malaria are on the rise, cases of other viral and bacterial infections are also expected to soar, doctors in the city have warned. They advised residents to maintain hygiene and wash their hands and faces regularly to avoid the spread of highly communicable infections.

The health department has formed 30 teams to curb mosquito breeding sites. Waterlogged streets, muddy areas and abandoned plots in the city are mostly vulnerable to mosquito breeding.

Last year, the city hit a four-year high in the number of dengue cases, with the district health department recording 401 cases. In 2012, 375 cases were reported, while 175 were reported in 2013. In 2014 and 2015, the city recorded 86 and 381 cases respectively.