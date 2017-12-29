Dengue death case: Police look into health records of private hospital in Rajasthan

Investigating the death of a seven-year-old boy because of dengue on November 22, a team from the Gurgaon police on Friday went to Dholpur in Rajasthan where they are gathering information about his treatment before he was brought here.

This came after the father of the deceased lodged a police complaint on December 22 against a private hospital in Gurgaon for medical negligence leading to the death of his son, Shaurya.

“We have sent a team to Rajasthan for investigation. Our officer will collect information about the boy’s health from the hospital where was admitted in Dholpur for the first few days. We will also question the doctors at Delhi’s RML hospital,” Sadar station house officer inspector Vijay Kumar said.

The findings of the investigation will be submitted to the chief medical officer at Civil Hospital in Gurgaon. “We will share the details of our investigation with the health department,” said Kumar adding that the allegation regarding medical negligence by the private hospital in Gurgaon can only be validated by the health department officials.

Shaurya was admitted to Medanta-The Medicity in Sector 38 of Gurgaon from October 29 to November 20. He was then referred to the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital where he died, his father Bhupender Singh Parmar said in his complaint lodged at the Sadar police station.

In his complaint, Parmar, a resident of Dholpur in Rajasthan, stated his son’s condition did not improve after 22 days of treatment for which he spent ₹15 lakh in Medanta.

When contacted, the medical superintendent of Medanta had told Hindustan Times that Shaurya was given the best treatment possible for his condition.

“Shaurya was suffering from dengue shock syndrome, among other complications, when he was admitted to the hospital. He was given adequate treatment based on his condition and was then transferred to RML. We will fully cooperate with any investigating agency,” AK Dubey, medical superintendent, Medanta-The Medicity, said.

The complaint has come at a time when the city police is investigate another similar case filed by Jayant Singh, father of seven-year-old Adya who died of dengue at the Fortis Hospital in Gurgaon, against the hospital and doctors concerned for medical negligence.