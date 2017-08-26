Dera chief convicted of rape: Strict checking at Delhi-Gurgaon border leads to snarls

In the wake of the violence in Haryana, Punjab and neighbouring Delhi following the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim Singh, the Gurgaon and Delhi police have intensified checking at borders and deployed troops in sensitive areas, including bus stands and railway junctions.

Both sides of the Sirhaul toll plaza were barricaded, leading to snarls on Saturday morning, which continued till 1pm. Delhi Police checked vehicles both on the service road as well as the main carriageway of Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway, leading to a huge pileup of cars on the road that extends from the national capital to Jaipur.

Many people who had planned to go to Delhi in the morning had to cancel their visits. “I was stuck in the jam for half an hour and decided to return home through the Udyog Vihar route,” Sanjeev Singh, a Gurgaon resident, said.

Expressway control room officer Devender Sehrawat said that due to strict checking in the morning, the pressure increased and resulting in a snarl. “The number of vehicles is high and if these are stopped for checking, then a traffic build-up is bound to take place,” he said.

The police also maintained a strict vigil on both the sides of other border areas — MG Road, Palam Vihar, Kapashera.

On the Gurgaon side, the city police set up a large barricade near Ambience Mall, where the vehicles entering the city were checked thoroughly. As the number of vehicles entering from Delhi was few, there was little congestion on the expressway in Gurgaon. Commuters were able to continue on their journey after a few minutes of waiting.

“We are keeping a watch on the situation and have intensified checking to identify miscreants and anti-social elements. All the nakas on borders are actively checking vehicles entering the city,” said Deepak Gahlawat, deputy commissioner of police (headquarters), Gurgaon.

A police team was also posted at Dera Sacha Sauda Ashram in Sector 51, where no build up of Dera followers was reported.

On Saturday evening, a large police contingent carried out a flag march led by DCP (South) Ashok Bakshi, on the outskirts of Gurgaon, including Manesar and Kherki Daula, after violence was reported in Panchkula and other districts of Haryana.

Gurgaon deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh said that the situation was normal and no untoward incident was reported in the district. “The district administration and police will remain on high alert,” he said.