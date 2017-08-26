Dera chief rape verdict: Cops, officials search Dera ashram in Gurgaon

The Gurgaon police and civil officials searched the Dera Sacha Sauda Ashram in Gurgaon on Saturday evening but did not find any incriminating object. The Gurgaon administration did not seal the ashram but had asked its manager to shut the complex voluntarily in view of the tension prevailing in the state.

However, eyewitnesses said that the government team that entered the ashram was putting seals on individual rooms after making an inventory of the things inside them.

Gurgaon deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh said although ashram is not being sealed, they have asked the group not to have any congregation in the near future. “We have asked the subdivisional magistrates and tehsildars to collect information pertaining to property owned by Dera. A detailed list will be submitted to Punjab and Haryana high court,” said Singh.

Government officials accompanied by a police team and led by SDM Bharat Bhushan Gogia entered the complex around 7pm.

A list of all properties of Dera Sacha Sauda in Gurgaon is being prepared by the district administration as per the directions of the Punjab and Haryana high court. The move comes after the high court on Friday directed that the loss caused by damages to public and private property by followers of Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh would be compensated by the sale of Dera assets.

Dera Sacha Sauda has a large ashram in South City-2, opposite the Adampur Jharsa village, in Sector 51. An adjoining plot is also connected to the ashram and locals said that it is also owned by Dera. In the last couple of years, Dera had constructed a large building, including a prayer room, for its members.

Deputy commissioner Singh said that a detailed list is being prepared to ensure that no person is able to sell or dispose of Dera property illegally.

Reports, meanwhile, stated that 36 ashrams of Dera Sacha Sauda have been sealed across Haryana in the aftermath of the mayhem unleashed by followers of Ram Rahim Singh after he was convicted of rape by a CBI special court.

Sources said that Dera Sacha Sauda had a number of commercial and residential properties in Gurgaon, which are also likely to be scrutinized. They also said that Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh preferred to stay at the South City-2 ashram whenever he was in the city.

Also, his large fleet of luxury cars and other vehicles was parked in Gurgaon whenever he was abroad.

The Haryana government, meanwhile, has decided to provide full compensation to those who suffered losses and damages to property, including vehicles, due to arson and vandalism.

A state government spokesperson said that those who have suffered losses should submit details regarding their damages in a prescribed pro forma, which has been made available on the website of the Haryana government. The application may also be submitted to the municipal corporation or municipal council concerned.

A separate cell has been constituted at these offices for providing and accepting forms, officials said.