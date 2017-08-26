Dera chief rape verdict: Public, private functions cancelled in apprehension of violence in Gurgaon

A majority of government and private functions that were scheduled for Saturday were cancelled due to an unease in the city, following incidents of violence across the state after Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim Singh was convicted of rape.

Officials said that this decision was taken as a preventive measure, to ensure that miscreants do not get a chance to create trouble at public or private events where there is a large gathering.

Sources, meanwhile, said that the government decision had come in the wake of specific intelligence inputs that miscreants could create a ruckus at public events in the city. Following the input, a missive was issued on Friday evening, directing cancellation of public events by state public works department (PWD) and Badshahpur MLA Rao Narbir Singh scheduled for Saturday.

It was noted that Singh keeps an active public profile and schedules public meetings on most weekends, besides visiting the villages and listening to problems of the residents in his constituency.

While Badshahpur residents will have to wait for another week to meet their MLA, the brunt of the cancellations was felt by budding swimmers in the city, after a two-day district open swimming championship that was to be held at Huda Gymkhana club in Sector 29 from Saturday was cancelled. A short message from the Swimming Association said that the event had been cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances.

An event on Golf Course Road in which Bollywood actor Nargis Fakhri was scheduled to appear was also cancelled due to the tension prevailing in the state. The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram, which organises a cultural event every Saturday, cancelled the play ‘Court Martial’ that was to be held at Rangbhoomi open air theatre in Sector 29.

The district administration said that these events were being cancelled to prevent a large gathering of people.