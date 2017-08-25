Ram Rahim rape verdict: As Sirsa, Panchkula burn, Gurgaon remains calm

While all hell broke loose on the streets of Panchkula after Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim Singh was convicted in a rape case, Gurgaon remained calm through the day with reports of any untoward incident.

Normal life was slightly affected as there was strong police presence in the city, with multiple barricades set up to check the movement of suspicious persons.

Even as scores of followers massed on the streets of Panchkula, a CBI special court on Friday afternoon held the Dera chief guilty of rape. Minutes after the verdict was out, several incidents of mob violence were reported in Panchkula and other cities of Punjab and Haryana.

Though there was heavy police deployment on the streets of Gurgaon in anticipation of mob violence and rioting, the situation largely remained calm across the city.

Normal life was, however, disturbed, as government buses stayed off the roads and commuters were stranded in many places. Government colleges also remained close, while offices and schools saw thin attendance.

To keep the situation under control and allay the fears of industry owners and corporates, Gurgaon police carried out a flag march, covering CP office, Rajiv Chowk, Subash Chowk and South City 2, which is home to an ashram run by the Dera. They also walked the streets of Old Gurgaon and Sector 51 to ensure order. The police team carried anti-riot equipment and included both men and women personnel. They were given clear instructions that anyone indulging in violence should be dealt with.

Gurgaon police kept a strong vigil at the Dera ashram in Gurgaon. A sizeable contingent from Sector 50 police station and intelligence officials were deployed there. Police officials, however, were relieved as unlike Sirsa and Panchkula, there was no build-up of Dera faithfuls at the Gurgaon ashram.

Gurgaon deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh had directed the police to keep a sharp eye on miscreants and anti-social elements and ensure that no violence happened in the city. “The police are on alert across the district and administration officials have been asked to keep a tight vigil,” he said.

Around 450 men and women police personnel, in full riot gear, were on duty to prevent any untoward incidents. Large number of police personnel were also posted at barricades and strict checking was carried out throughout the day.

Simardeep Singh, DCP, Gurgaon, who led the flag march, said that situation was under control and there was no untoward incidents across the district. “The officials deployed for maintaining law and order were told clearly that no violence should be tolerated.The situation has remained peaceful throughout the day,” Singh said.