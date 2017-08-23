Dera chief verdict:Gurgaon on alert, 38 duty magistrates appointed to deal with possible unrest

Two days ahead of the verdict in a rape case against Dera Sachha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the Gurgaon district administration on Wednesday put the city on alert for security reasons and appointed 38 duty magistrates to assist the police.

The administration said it has made all possible arrangements to secure every space and step up surveillance by the police.

The special CBI court in Panchkula is to pronounce its verdict in a rape case in which Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda chief is the accused.

“These arrangements have been made for security reasons. The duty magistrates will be taking care of their respective areas, coordinating with the police. Every suspicious movement will be tracked. The administration is not leaving any scope of anti social activity here,” deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh said.

Sanjiv Singla and Vivek Kalia, estate officers of Huda; Dalbir Singh, general manager, state roadways; Vatsal Vashistha, CEO, Sheetla Mata Trust, Gaurav Antil, Anu Sheokand and Alka Chaudhary, joint commissioners of the MCG; and Ekta Chopra, joint director, HIPA, are among the 38 duty magistrates.

“We are coordinating with the DLF Phase-2 police. We have made all arrangements to keep the situation under control,” said Kalia, who has been assigned DLF Phase-2 police station. The area has a big ashram run by the Dera Sachha Sauda.

Sanjiv Singla, estate officer, Huda Circle I, said, “I have spoken to the police and we are coordinating. We are taking every precaution in this regard.”

The district administration in Gurgaon imposed a ban on bulk fuel sale on Tuesday under Section 144 of the CrPC.

Deepak Gahlawat, deputy commissioner of police, said that 200 police personnel from Gurgaon have been sent to Panchkula for maintaining law and order.

“In Gurgaon the police is on alert and keeping an eye on the situation. Peace committees have been activated and a meeting was held in Sohna today,” he said. Sohna also has a large ashram of the Dera.

MCG commissioner and additional CEO GMDA, V Umashankar has already been assigned special duty to assist the district administration in Sirsa, which is on high alert.

The Sirsa-based Dera chief will be arrested if pronounced guilty by the CBI court. After hearing final arguments in the 15-year-old case, special CBI judge Jagdeep Singh had reserved orders for August 25.