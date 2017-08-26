Dera violence: CM should resign on moral grounds, says Abhay Chautala in Gurgaon

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD)’s senior leader and leader of opposition in the Haryana assembly Abhay Singh Chautal said Manohar Lal Khattar should resign as chief minister in the wake of the violence.

Violence erupted in the state on Friday after the special CBI court in Panchkula convicted Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a 15-year old rape case.

“The violence is the result of the complete failure of the state government and the CM, in particular, as he failed to control the situation. The violence erupted due to the negligence on part of the state machinery,” said Chautala while addressing mediapersons in Gurgaon.

The violence has so far claimed the lives of 29 people across Haryana and left over 200 injured. Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and other ministers all were in Chandigarh and the police and riot control teams were deployed in Panchkula and Sirsa.

“By suspending the senior police officer of Panchkula, the government is showing its weakness. The CM and his ministers were not keen on restricting Dera followers from gathering in groups, despite Section 144 being imposed in Panchkula,” Chautala said.

“The violence could have been contained had the army been positioned in the sensitive cities, but that did not happen. Now many are killed and injured in the violence and the state government cannot compensate for their lives. We want the CM resign on moral grounds,” said Chautala, adding that it was strange that a convicted person was being given a high-profile treatment and was being airlifted in a VVIP helicopter while the state burned.

Chautala said in past three years, three major incidents of statewide violence have taken places in Haryana, claiming the lives of several hundred innocent people.

“Violence during the Jat reservation protest, Rampal arrest and now by Dera followers have created panic among the public and we want peace,” he said.