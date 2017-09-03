Despite high command no, local Cong leaders insist on contesting Gurgaon civic polls on party symbol

The Congress high command’s decision not to contest the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) polls on the party symbol has not gone down well with the local leadership.

Local leaders are clearly struggling to come to terms with the decision and have decided to meet the party high command in a few days, seeking a review. Local party mandarins held a meeting on Saturday and decided to persuade the party high command to contest the polls on the party symbol, as failure to do the same could lead to multiplicity of candidates.

President of Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee, Ashok Tanwar had on Thursday announced in a media briefing in Gurgaon that the party will contest MCG polls on party symbol. However, later, on the same day, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda announced that the high command was to take a final call in the matter, as the Congress has traditionally refrained from contesting municipal polls on the party symbol.

Day after, general secretary of All India Congress Committee (AICC) and party’s Haryana in-charge Kamal Nath shot off a letter declaring that Congress will not contest MCG polls on party symbol, as it had never happened in the past.

Tanwar on Sunday also reiterated that the leaders would approach the high command and impress on them to allow the use of party symbol in municipal polls. He said contesting on party symbol will strengthen the cadre at booth level.

“The party will be strengthened if candidates contest on the party symbol. Other major parties have already announced that they are contesting the polls on their respective party symbols. Congress will face multiplicity of candidates, if nominees are not allowed to use the party symbol. It will hurt the party’s chances in the polls as well,” Capt (retd) Ajay Singh Yadav, senior Congress leader and former MLA, saids.

Yadav said in a meeting on Saturday that the party leaders and workers have expressed their desire that the candidates be allowed to run their campaigns on the party symbol. His statement came a day after Tanwar’s announcement. As many as 25 applications in two hours came from prospective nominees the day after Tanwar said local party members are keen on fighting the polls on the symbol.

The Bharatiya Janta Party, which currently holds the administrative reins of the state, Indian National Lok Dal, and even the lesser known Haryana Navnirman Sena have announced that they will contest the polls on their respective party symbols.

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced in Karnal on Sunday that “the BJP will contest the MCG elections on the party symbol”.

Congress insiders said if the decision of party high command did not change, the local leaders would throw their support behind party workers contesting as independents.

The leaders have asked ticket aspirants to submit their applications at the party office at Kaman Sarai between September 5 and12, assuring them of full party support.