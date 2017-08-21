Developer told to dismantle road constructed ‘illegally’ near Kherki Daula toll plaza

A day after a BJP Member of Parliament from Rajasthan was accused of constructing a road on National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) land near the Kherki Daula toll plaza on Sunday, the concessionaire of the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway served him an ultimatum to dismantle it by Wednesday.

Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria, Lok Sabha MP from Tonk-Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan, is a Gurgaon resident and a local developer.

Jaunapuria is one of the five builders who developed Mayfield Garden at Sector 49/50. His projects are located west to the expressway in Sectors 84, about 1.5-km from the Kherki Daula toll.

S Raghuraman, chief executive officer (CEO) Millennium City Expressway Limited (MCEPL), said, “We have asked the MP to dismantle the road from NHAI land by Wednesday evening. We will dismantle it otherwise on Thursday. No one can put a single stone on our land. The MP made an illegal attempt to build a road at the cost of toll without seeking prior permission from competent authority.”

The toll staff had on Sunday complained to the police (a copy is with HT) that Jaunpuria was constructing a road with a JCB machine.The toll staff reached the spot and stopped work.

Jaunapuria said, “We had sought verbal permission from NHAI in this regard. We are keen to bring connectivity for the locals from their areas to the expressway. The toll will soon to be shifted from here. If NHAI does not want us to make this facility, they are free to remove it, as we have no objections.”

The developer was constructing the road on expressway land, about 150 metres from the toll.

The MCEPL men allegedly had exchanged heated arguments with the developer and his men on the spot on Sunday and construction was stopped only after police intervened.

“This is service road of the NHAI.The MCEPL has right to maintain the service road and no one else use it for personal purposes. No one can get access to NH without valid permission. In this regard, we have no information from the NHAI. The developer has committed a big mistake and it amounts to police complaint,” said T Raju, a senior executive of MCEPL He said despite their repeated attempts, the police did not lodge an FIR.

Raju had submitted a complaint naming Jaunapuria on Sunday at the Kherki Daula police station but no case was filed. When asked, Yashwant, SHO Kherki Daula, said, “MP and NHAI agreed to resolve the matter amicably. The police received a complaint from the toll operator and conducted a site inspection to resolve the matter.”

“We inspected site the and it is clearly an illegal act. We have asked the MP to remove it at the earliest or else the concessionaire will remove it,” said Ashok Sharma, project director, NHAI, Gurgaon.