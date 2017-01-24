Developers want Haryana to push transit oriented development plans

A group of developers called upon Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday and apprised him about problems being faced by the industry, which is one of the largest employers, and revenue generators in the state, particularly Gurgaon.

The developers also submitted a memorandum asking for revision of the Gurgaon Master Plan 2031, push to various affordable housing schemes, revision of density norms and completion of key infrastructure projects in the city.

Developers met Khattar under the aegis of real estate body National Real Estate Development Corporation (NAREDCO).

Parveen Jain, national president, NAREDCO, said, “The delegation highlighted problems of the real estate sector in the state. The memorandum aims to help consumers/homebuyers in general. It has raised concerns over various old laws in the state. The ultimate sufferer has been the consumer who is unable to get the possession of property because of certain regulatory hurdles. Smooth and fast implementation of infrastructure and addressing these concerns would bring relief to homebuyers who are eagerly waiting to get possession of their units.”

During the meeting, developers asked the state government to revise the Master Plan so that various transit oriented development plans are made functional in the state. They also asked the CM to push the Central government housing schemes in the state in the affordable sector, particularly under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna by 2022 (housing for all by 2022), and Deen Dayal Jan Awas Yojna.

Apart from that, developers also asked the state government to review and expedite development works in the stat. The state’s external development charges (EDCs) also needs to be reviewed. They also said the present formula to calculate EDC is not realistic and puts a heavy burden on developers, especially in small and medium potential towns.

NAREDCO said taking note of their requests, the CM assured that real estate projects in Gurgaon and Faridabad will get a provisional no-objection certificate (NOC) from the fire department in the next 15 days. This would help projects, including 15,000 dwelling units to get occupancy certificate (OC). Formalities of possession can soon begin after getting the OC.