Development charges in 15 Gurgaon colonies fixed

The state government has fixed the rate of development charges in 15 colonies of Gurgaon and nine colonies of Faridabad. A proposal to this effect has been approved by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

The colonies have been divided into three categories and after paying the development charges, the urban local bodies (ULB) department will provide all infrastructure facilities to residents, said ULB minister Kavita Jain on Friday.

Development charges are the fee collected from builders to provide municipal services and infrastructure such as including roads, water, sewer, community centres, fire and police facilities.

She said the rate of development charges have been fixed on the basis of the collector rate. The colonies with collector rate above Rs 10,000 per square foot have been kept in Category A and entail a development charge of Rs 1,250 per square foot. All colonies in Gurgaon are in Category A.

Similarly, colonies with collector rate between Rs 7,500 and Rs 10,000 per square foot are in Category B and have a development charge of Rs 1,000 per square foot. Colonies with a collector rate below Rs 7,500 per square foot are in Category C with a development charge of Rs 750 per square foot, Jain said.

The minister said of a total 47 colonies in Gurgaon, 15 fulfilled the conditions fixed in review. In Faridabad, nine of 25 colonies met the conditions.

All facilities such as drinking water supply, sewerage, roads, streetlights, building map and registry would be provided to people in these colonies.

In Gurgaon, the colonies include Cancon Enclave Part-1 and 2 in Sector 4, Bhim Colony, Hari Nagar Extension Part-1 and 2, Shri Ram Colony, Devi Lal Extension, New Jyoti Park Colony, Patel Nagar Extension, Shiv Nagar, Vikar Nagar, Tikri, Ghasola Village, Nararpur Rupa, area around Jharsa village extension, Surat Nagar Phase-1 Extension and Harsaru.

In Faridabad, the colonies are Deepali Enclave Extension, Numberdar Colony Extension, Surya Colony Extension, Jeldar Colony, Mahveer Colony and Subhash Nagar under Category A, and Bharat Colony Extension-2, Dabua Colony Extension-2 and Gajipur Colony under Category B.