DHBVN needs to replace old and damaged transformers: Residents

After suffering through night-long outages in the wake of rains on Tuesday evening, residents said it is high time the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitaran Nigam (DHBVN) replaced its outdated transformers and feeders which are among the major reasons for outages.

The residents said the DHBVN’s claim that it is upgrading the infrastructure is merely “eyewash”. The residents alleged that discom deliberately cut supply for seven to eight hours on Tuesday night because there are thousands of illegal connections and hanging wires in the city that are prone to short circuits in the strong wind.

DC Yadav, a resident of Mayfield Garden, said, “The power situation in private colonies is bad as DHBVN and developers blame one another for the poor infrastructure. Mayfield Garden is an example of how residents have been suffering without electricity for years. In every private colony, there are similar issues.”

The Haryana government in November 2016 had asked DHBVN to enhance or upgrade power infrastructure for better power distribution. The DHBVN claims it is still working on this.

Sunil Yadav, a Palam Vihar resident, said, “Our worry is that the frequent tripping of current that happens in summer because of extra consumption load might cause the outdated wires, transformers and feeders to catch fire.”

A group of New Palam Vihar residents last week had lodged a complaint with the DHBVN about two transformers catching fire.

Lokesh Sharma, one of the complainants, said, “We informed the DHBVN engineers of transformers catching fire and requested that they be replaced with new and powerful ones that are capable of taking the consumption load. We are still waiting for some action on this.”

Residents said four to five hour power outages have become a daily feature.

Navin Verma, superintending engineer DHBVN, said, “We are working on upgrading the power infrastructure. We are replacing transformers and feeders and it will take a couple more months. But we are prepared to supply uninterrupted electricity to the city. We restored the power soon after the strong winds on Tuesday night. We had to do shut supply for safety purpose.”