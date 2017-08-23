Digital Haryana Summit to be held in Gurgaon on September 15

Haryana government will organise ‘Digital Haryana Summit’ in Gurgaon on September 15, to bring together different stakeholders.

Officials said that the objective of the summit is to drive a singular agenda for scripting the digital transformation of Haryana in order to align it with ‘Digital India’ vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The announcement was made on Wednesday in a meeting held under the chairmanship of additional chief secretary for Revenue Keshni Anand Arora to review the arrangements being made for the event.

The summit would be organised as a part of the state’s Swarna Jayanti celebrations and the National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) will be the partner for the event, said a government spokesperson. The event will take place at Leela Ambience Hotel.

“It is the flagship initiative of the Haryana government that envisions to bring together different industry experts, visionaries, thought leaders, heads of state, policy makers, academics and corporate heads on a single platform. The topics that will be discussed are governance, citizen services, mobility, smart living both in cities and villages, skilling and geo-governance, sustainability, start-up ecosystem and entrepreneurship, and data and technology,” said Arora.

Different sessions will be organised during the day-long summit. The government had organised Happening Haryana Global Investors’ Meet in March on similar lines.

“The summit is aimed at connecting the building blocks of digital governance, innovation, and citizen partnership, and discuss the major changes and developments that will shape the future of digital Haryana,” said Keshni.

The sessions will be held on learning from global stories of transformation, smart cities, skilling for future technologies, driving geo governance—making new starts in Haryana, digital government—transforming into a digital state and My story—inspiring the next unicorn.

Besides the discussions, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will also hold a roundtable discussion with industry leaders in the concluding session of the summit.