Digital sign language lab planned in Haryana to help hearing impaired children

Digital sign language books prepared by Gurgaon-based ‘Welfare Centre for Persons with Speech and Hearing Impairment’ will be distributed across the state to help hearing impaired children, whose number is close to 1.25 lakh in the state.

The work on digital sign language would be taken up by the lab that is being set up at the centre, said TL Satyaprakash, newly appointed director, Town and Country Planning department, who was the chief guest at a function here.

The ceremony was held to felicitate young judokas of the centre, who won 71 medals at the recently concluded fifth Blind and Deaf Para Judo national championship.

The digital sign language lab will use both sign language and speech therapy to develop educational content that can be used by hearing-impaired students. After Madhya Pradesh, Haryana would be the second state to set up such a lab for helping the cause of these children.

“Books of Haryana board and CBSE from Classes 1-10 will be published in digital sign language, so that hearing-impaired children can take advantage and be part of regular curriculum. These books can also be sent across the country, so that other students also benefit from our expertise,” said Satyaprakash, who has played an active role in turnaround of this centre in the last one-and-a-half years.

On the occasion, he also handed over the baton to newly-appointed deputy commissioner Hardeep Singh, who would now hold the charge of the centre as the chairman. “We will take forward the initiatives introduced at the centre and continue the good work, especially the digital sign lab, which would be of an immense help to the children,” Singh said.

While felicitating the children for winning 19 golds, 18 silver medals and 34 bronze medals, both officials also assured the children that they would ensure their participation in future Asiad and Olympic games.

“I have been associated with the centre for a long time and the reason is the immense love and affection shown by these children. It was after my suggestion that dresses for students were approved by the centre,”said Sharad Goel, social activist, who later donated clothes for all the 300 students.

Dr Sharanjeet Kaur, principal, expressed her gratitude to the officials, and the private companies that sponsor various activities of the centre. “I assure everyone that the hard work will continue and the centre will provide all the facilities to the hearing impaired students, who need all our help,” Kaur said.