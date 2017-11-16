Dingarheri murder-gangrape ‘accused’ move CBI special court, seek acquittal

Four accused of the Dingarheri double murder and gang rape filed an application before the special judge (CBI), Panchkula on Thursday seeking their acquittal in the case.

The four accused, through their advocate, have sought their discharge on the ground that the CBI has arrested the real accused and they were implicated falsely by the special investigation team (SIT) of Haryana police due to “socio-political pressure in a communally charged atmosphere”.

The matter is scheduled for hearing before a special judge (CBI) on November 20, said Pardeep Kumar Rapria, counsel of the accused.

“We have learnt that the DNA of the gang members (arrested on September 13, 2017) matches with samples collected from Dingerheri crime spot. We have sought discharge (of my clients) from the case as they were falsely implicated by the SIT because of social-political pressure in communally charged atmosphere,” Rapria said.

On the intervening night of August 24-25 last year, a couple was murdered and a married woman, 21, and her cousin, 16, were raped in Dingarheri village in Tauru, 45 kms from Gurgaon, by a group of around 10 men. The incident led to widespread protests by residents and the issue took communal colour.

A Special investigation team (SIT) the of Haryana police had arrested four accused—identified as Sandeep, Amarjeet, Karamjeet, and Rahul, all residents of Mohammadpur Ahir village—in the case. They were booked under sections 459 (grievous hurt), 460 (trespass), 302 (murder), 376D (gang rape), 396 (dacoity with murder) and 397 (dacoity with attempt to cause death or serious injury) of the IPC at the Tauru police station.

The arrests had led to communal outrage and a mahapanchayat of 36 communities was held on September 1 demanding CBI probe, alleging negligence by the local police. Following pressure, the Haryana government recommended a CBI probe and the agency took over the case on December 5.

While CBI investigations were on, the case took a new twist on September 13 this year when the Gurgaon police arrested four members of a gang of dacoits for gang-rape of two women and dacoity at Mandpura in Pataudi on January 28.

The four were identified as Dharmu and Munna of Delhi, Lambu of Ballabhgarh, and Rajbir of Jhajjar in Haryana.

During interrogation, the police claimed, they confessed to their in the Dingerheri murder and gang-rape as well. The CBI obtained remand of the accused and interrogated them. They were sent to judicial custody on November 6.

The Gurgaon police had also claimed involvement of gang members arrested on November 6 in gang-rapes in Jewar and Bulandshahr, but the probe to establish that is still on.

Timeline:

Aug 24-25, 2016: Couple murdered, married woman and minor raped in Dingarheri village

Aug 25: Police file FIR at Tauru police station

Aug 28: Four accused, all in their twenties and residents of a nearby village, arrested

Sept 1: Mahapanchayat of 36 communities held to demand CBI probe; action against police officials for alleged negligence

Sept 7: 11-member delegation, including 3 MLAs, meets CM, who promises CBI inquiry

Sept 20: Haryana govt requests Centre for CBI probe

Nov 21: Police file charge-sheet against the four accused

Dec 5: CBI takes over the case and files FIR

Sept 13, 2017: Gurgaon police arrest four for gang-rape and dacoity at Mandpura in Pataudi. During interrogation, police claim, they confess their role in Dingerheri murder and gang-rape

Oct 30: CBI obtains remand of the gang members and interrogates them

Nov 6: CBI sends accused to judicial custody