Discom seals two power meters at Gurgaon’s civil hospital quarters

The Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) sealed two electricity meters at the Civil Hospital staff quarters on Wednesday over alleged tampering.

The DHBVN was informed by its vigilance team that a few employees of the hospital were tampering with meters.

A team of officials reached the spot early morning and found two electricity meters shut even though the owners were using power. The team immediately sealed both meters and lodged police complaints.

Two grade four employees of the hospital were allegedly indulged in meter tampering for the past few months.

Anil Goel, superintending engineer (SE) DHBVN, said, “Complaints have been filed against the persons. For desealing the meters, they will have to deposit penalty at the earliest. Action against people indulging in electricity theft is a routine process.”

Power theft and recovery of penalty have been major challenges for the power distributor.

“In a city like Gurgaon, there are areas where electricity theft continues to happen as reflected in police complaints in the past six months. More than 3,000 police complaints had been registered for power theft this year. We continue to crack down on areas and localities on vigilance information. Our aim is to stop thefts and improve electricity distribution,” said Amarjeet Kataria, deputy superintendent of police (DSP), vigilance, DHBVN.

The DHBVN appealed to residents to help improve distribution by informing the vigilance about electricity theft.

“One can call the DHBVN toll free number for this purpose or for other complaints,” said the DHBVN official, adding that a major cause of power outages in the city is electricity theft in many areas.

Recently, the DHBVN surveyed feeder wise loss in the city and found 74 feeders running at a loss of 50%.