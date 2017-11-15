District admin promises speedy land transfer to NHAI for new toll booths

Gurgaon The district administration said it will transfer 65 acres of land to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the Kherki Daula toll as soon as it gets an approval to acquire land from the state government.

The proposal is to set up a new toll at Manesar for the Jaipur-Delhi Highway and another at Sehrawan for vehicles headed towards Delhi from Jaipur. Land for new toll will be transferred from panchayats at Sehrawan in Panchgaon, about 12 kms from Kherki Daula.

After a go-ahead from the state government, the district administration will transfer the land to the NHAI. Later, the NHAI will transfer land to the concessionaire Millennium City Expressway Private Limited (MCEPL), which was set up by a consortium of five banks to operate the 28-km Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway from RTR to Kherki Daula Toll (42 kms).

“Panchayat lands are available at Sehrawan. For transfer of that land we need the state government’s approval. We have sent a proposal in this regard. We hope to get an approval very soon from the government and as soon as we get approval we will transfer it to NHAI,” said Gurgaon deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh.

The decision to shift the toll was taken in August this year in response to the rising demand to shift the toll from Kherki Daula to beyond Gurgaon border. The Haryana government and Centre initiated the process and on August 14, Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari had announced shifting of the toll by September 15. But even three months later, the progress on ground is slack.

MCEPL officials said the first criterion is land availability, which is unavailable till date. “As per verbal directions from NHAI, we have to set up Toll 53 kms (Jaipur to Delhi) at Manesar and another Toll 47 kms (Delhi to Jaipur) at Sehrawan. Land is not available, however,” MCEPL chief executive officer S Raguraman said.

Ashok Kumar Sharma, project director of NHAI, Gurgaon, said, “We are waiting for the district administration Gurgaon to transfer land. Once we get possession, we will transfer it to MCEPL.”

So far, MCEPL surveyed the two places and claimed 44% revenue loss if the toll is shifted from Kherki Daula in Gurgaon to Sehrawan in Panchgaon and Manesar.

As per MCEPL report, about 1.1 lakh vehicles cross the Kherki Daula toll plaza every day leading to average revenue of Rs40 lakh per day. Shifting the toll will lower the number of vehicles stopping at the toll to about 60,000.

The expressway became operational in 2008 with two toll plazas—at Sirhaul and at Kherki Daula. It ran into trouble within three years of its opening and led to the termination of the agreement with the previous concessionaire in February 2014. Later, the NHAI signed an agreement with IDFC-led bank consortium which is operating the expressway through MCEPL.