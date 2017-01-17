DLF Phase 2: Faeces thrown from a tower, misses residents narrowly

A condominium in Gurgaon is facing a ‘faeces problem’. An unidentified resident(s) is allegedly throwing excreta, possibly of dog, from Tower A of Belvedere Tower in DLF Phase 2. Some residents narrowly missed being hit on Friday, an employee of the residents’ association said.

After repeated incidents, the Belvedere Tower Condominium Association put up a notice asking residents to help them identify and nab the culprit.

The notice pasted at the association’s office on Friday said the incident has started again after a couple of days.

“We regret to inform you that after a gap of two days the incidence of throwing poop from Tower-A has started again. The BOM (management) takes serious note of this disgusting act and we are investigating further. We request residents to come forward and share with us any information that may be help us to identify the culprit, (sic)” the notice read.

An employee of the association said the notice was put up after a resident complained about the matter. “The resident was nearly hit by faeces throw from one of the floors in Tower-A. Efforts are on to identify the culprit,” he said.

Association members could not be reached for comments.