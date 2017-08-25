DMRC has ‘no plans’ for installing scree doors at Gurgaon metro stations

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said it has ‘no plans’ for installing platform screen doors (PSD) at any of its metro stations in Gurgaon, an RTI query by a social activist has revealed.

There have been many instances of suicides, attempt to suicide and jaywalking in metro stations across the NCR and the figures suggest that the installation of PSDs at stations with high footfall is a much-needed safety feature.

The data procured from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) show that 88 cases were registered for attempt to suicide and 350 people were caught jaywalking along the metro tracks last year.

Further figures obtained from the DMRC officials show that 45 suicides have taken place in the last three years.

On February 20, a 27-year-old woman had allegedly attempted suicide by jumping in front of a moving train at Guru Dronacharya Metro station. In another incident at Iffco Chowk Metro station, a 24-year-old man jumped in front of a moving train on June 16.

“While the DMRC has installed PSDs at selected stations across the NCR, there is no such facility in Gurgaon where platforms are overcrowded and beyond the control of a handful of CISF constables. There are a high number of suicides and suicide attempts in the city and the DMRC needs to reconsider its stand on PSDs in Gurgaon,” Aseem Takyar, the social activist who filed the RTI said.

The DMRC officials said they are currently engaged in installing the doors at metro stations on the Phase 3 line but no such scheme is there for Gurgaon.

They added that owing to its high capital cost, logistics need to be thoroughly assessed before any call of this nature is taken.

PSDs are currently functional at all metro stations on the Airport Express Line and there are plans underway for installing the same at six metro stations on the Yellow Line by early next year.