DTCP ask Huda to complete Gurgaon’s SPR, NPR work soon

With a view to boost to the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) and Northern Peripheral Road (NPR) work, principal secretary of town and country planning (DTCP) Arun Gupta conducted a survey of the both the roads on Saturday. He also asked the officials to complete the pending project soon for the benefit of the residents.

This came as the resident of Sector 60-115 have been complaining about the delay of the NPR and SPR project.

After visiting both the roads which are crucial to de-congest Delhi Gurgaon expressway, which remains choked, he asked officials of Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA) to complete the on-going works soon.

The area has huge numbers of development projects; however, people who have shifted to the areas have been suffering because of delay in completion of SPR and NPR which is still handing in legal tangle.

Gupta conducted an inspection of both the roads and also he also visited the proposed u-turn at Delhi-Gurgaon border. Gupta asked to complete the on-going works on Railway-over-Bridge (RoB) at Basai on Dwarka Expressway.

“We need to speed up the work along the SPR and NPR as the delay is creating problems for people who have shifted to this part of the city,” said Gutpa.

Meanwhile, Huda officials maintained that they are working on all the project to keep to the deadline and soon they will complete the construction of RoB.

“We are expecting to complete the project by end of this month,” said Huda administrator Yashpal Yadav. Also he said that Huda is also removing encroachments for construction of the patches which are connected to SPR and NPR.

As the area do not have road connective, the residential projects are also being delayed in giving allotment to the people who are waiting for their property, he said, adding that the department understand the urgency and they are trying to come up with a solution by end of this year.