Dust pollution turning out to be silent killer, say Gurgaon residents

Reacting to a Hindustan Times report on Tuesday about rising dust pollution in the city, residents on Tuesday said dust has emerged as a major health hazard while the district administration remains a silent spectator.

The residents said dust and noise pollution are emerging as silent killers.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, Gurgaon’s air quality was marked ‘poor’ with the particulate matter (PM)2.5 level in the city at 214 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³) on Tuesday against a permissible limit of 60 µg/m³.

Bhawani Shankar Tripathy, environment expert, said, “I have repeatedly written to the pollution control department drawing their attention to the immense amount of dust and noise pollution on the Old Gurgaon Road (near Jwala Mill) owing to incomplete road construction work.”

“Mounds of soil have been used for facilitating traffic movement instead of concreting the incomplete carriageway. As a result, the road has become highly polluted and the air around has a constant presence of fine particles of dust,” he said.

Read more: Gurgaon residents face dust pollution as dumping of rubble goes on unchecked

“During peak traffic hours — it is the worst in the evenings — the amount of dust is so much that residents using the stretch, especially pedestrians, cyclists, two-wheelers riders and autorickshaw passengers, choke on it. Motorists find it difficult to drive in the haze, upping the risk of accidents,” said Tripathy in his letter to the pollution department.

There are similar sloping mounds of soil on the road between Jwala Mill and Dundahera leading to traffic jams during peak hours, not to mention the massive dust and noise pollution it causes.

Bhupender Singh, regional officer, HSPCB, Gurgaon, said, “I have ordered my staff to inspect all sites where constructions are underway and initiate action against defaulters.”