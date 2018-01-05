Dwarka Expressway project: Huda tells Kherki Daula oustees to vacate homes within 24 hours

The enforcement wing of the Haryana Urban Development Authority (Huda) on Friday pasted copies of notice on four houses in Kherki Daula that fall in alignment of the Dwarka expressway, officially known as Northern peripheral road (NPR). The residents were cautioned to vacate their homes as soon as possible.

Sanjiv Singla, estate officer (EO-I) Huda, said, “We have sent notices to Kherki Daula oustees to vacate land in 24 hours and will take action accordingly after expiry of deadline.”

The notices come after the Huda gave plot owners allotment letters in February last year. The deadline to move was August 31. The oustees were given six months, as per the final terms of settlement, for relocation after handover of their plots.

There are as many as 80 plot holders at Kherki Daula who have to be resettled at Sector 37-C by Huda, which has given alternate plots to about 56 of them. But, basic Infrastructure, such as water, sewer and roads, are yet to be laid by the department at Sector 37-C. Residents, who have said they cannot shift to the new location in absence of civic amenities, have alleged Huda officials of harassment

Jhandu Singh, a resident of Kherki Daula whose plot falls in alignment of Dwarka Expressway, said, “The Huda cannot force us to shift to desolate land at Sector 37-C. The land is a jungle and there are no civic amenities. We cannot live in a jungle. Huda notice is to create panic among residents which is wrong. We will meet Huda officials on Monday.”

Srikant, another resident cum oustees of Kherki Daula, said, “If Huda demolishes our house, we will protest since Huda has not fulfilled its own commitment yet. Possession of plots has not been given to all oustees. And before asking us to shift to Sector 37-C, Huda will have to provide water and sewer connections, and roads. One can check the ground reality there.”

The 18-km Dwarka Expressway, from Dwarka border to the national highway near Kherki Daula Toll, ran in trouble over land litigations at Kherki Daula and New Palam Vihar causing inordinate delay in the completion of the NPR.