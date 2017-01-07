E-way traffic diversion plan by next week: Gurgaon police

The Gurgaon police is preparing a comprehensive traffic plan to minimise snarls expected to occur because of

construction of three underpasses on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway.

Police on Friday asked officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to place barricades, signage, and depute more personnel to assist traffic police in manning vehicular movement.

The three underpasses are planned at Rajiv Chowk, Signature Tower Chowk, and Iffco Chowk to ease congestion at these major intersections on the expressway. Construction at Rajiv Chowk and Signature Tower Chowk have started.

“A traffic plan will be prepared by early next week. There will be a few diversions but efforts are on to cause minimum inconvenience to commuters,” Sandeep Khirwar, commissioner of police, Gurgaon, who chaired the meeting with NHAI officials on Friday, said.

Police also sought a detailed construction plan so that the traffic plan could be prepared accordingly.

The NHAI officials apprised police that trenching has started and barricades have been set up to avert any accident. The officials detailed that the construction of underpasses would be carried out in phases and the existing roads would be widened to ensure smooth traffic when construction is being carried out.

The project, with a budget of ₹1,000 crore, is scheduled to be completed by 2019. It is aimed at reducing travel time between Gurgaon and Delhi. The underpasses would be of two to three lanes. There is a plan to provide underpass lane for pedestrians as a road safety feature.

At Rajiv Chowk, the plan is to construct three underpasses. Two underpasses would be for traffic from Sohna Road to Civil Lines, and another from Bakhtawar Singh Road to the expressway. Union minister Nitin Gadkari has directed to complete work at Rajiv Chowk in 15 to 19 months