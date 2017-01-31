Eight cows rescued from a truck in Dharuhera

The Rewari police rescued eight cows from a closed truck parked outside a mall in Dharuhera, 42km from Guragon, on Tuesday.

On Saturday, the police had rescued 17 cows from a truck at the Jaisinghpur Khera border on NH-8.

The cattle, according to the police, were being smuggled for slaughtering in Mewat. The truck was abandoned and there were no occupants. So the police filed a case against unknown accused.

Charan Singh, head constable, said the police received information that a truck was parked outside Bestech mall and it was carrying cows. A police team reached the spot and opened the truck. Eight cows were rescued from the truck. Their mouths and legs were tied up and they were packed inside the truck.

The rescued cattle were sent to a local cow shelter and a case under the Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gau Samvardhan Act 2015 was filed against unknown persons. Singh said that efforts are on to identify the accused on the basis of registration documents of the vehicle.

On Saturday, the police had rescued 17 cows of which three had died due to suffocation. The cows were rescued from a truck container parked near a petrol pump at Jaisinghpur Khera border on NH-8, 70km from Gurgaon.

On September 25, the police had rescued six cows from a pick-up van at Raisina Mod in Bhondsi, 20km from Gurgaon.

On August 29, the Gurgaon police claimed to have seized about 300 cow hides near Sohna from a canter travelling towards Mewat from Gurgaon. The driver of the Tata 407 vehicle managed to flee leaving behind the vehicle.

On the night of August 5, the police in Manesar found 25 dead bovines and one in critical condition inside a truck. The cattle died of asphyxiation, starvation and dehydration. On August 3, Mewat police had recovered 17 cow hides from a house in Baded village under Punhana police station.