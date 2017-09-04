Encroachments in Ullawas village to be razed soon, say officials

A major demolition drive is likely to take place in next couple of days at Sector 61-61 at Ullawas village, said the district town planning (DTP) enforcement Gurgaon after inspecting the areas with a team of top officials from Chandigarh on Monday.

Rajender Sharma, DTP enforcement, told Hindustan Times, “Over a thousand illegal shops have come up on both sides of the sector road of 61-62. They continue to raise illegal shops despite our warning.”

Officials were members of the tribunal constituted under the Punjab Scheduled Roads and Controlled Areas Restriction of Unregulated Development Act, 1963, which checks illegal constructions on land falling within the ambit of this act.

Shop owners had challenged the demolition notice of the DTP Enforcement a couple of months ago in the tribunal.

“The members verified the land status with the tehsildar and will submit a detailed report to the tribunal soon. The land in question falls under the Controlled Areas Act and the same was verified by land revenue officials. The tribunal will issue the eviction order in the next couple of days,” said Sharma, adding that the team spent two hours during inspection.

Under the act, land owners cannot undertake construction activity without requisite permission from the state’s town and country planning department.

Assistant town planner (ATP) enforcement, Amit Mehdaulia, said, “After Controlled Areas Act is applied on lands, the enforcement department becomes the custodian authority to stop illegal construction in the area. Sectors 61-62 are under Controlled Areas Act, which applies even to areas outside the municipal limit.”

The area garnered prominence in past decade with rapid urbanization, leading to a mushrooming of small shops of carpenters, groceries, construction material suppliers, property dealers, motor garage, workshops etc.

Dharam Singh, a local, said, “The department is harassing shop owners, who are the actual land owners. The entire Gurgaon district is full of illegal construction and this is an open secret. But we will wait for the decision of the tribunal and we believe it will be in our favour.”