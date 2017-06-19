Eye on monsoon, Gurgaon police draws up traffic management plan

Gurgaon police has identified 23 spots across the city and in the outskirts where special police teams will be deployed for traffic management and emergency response during the monsoon . This will be done to ensure that there is no gridlock such as the one seen on July 28, last year.

The police also said that it is working with civic agencies to create an early warning system to manage emergency situation caused by heavy rain and waterlogging.

The Gurgaon police has also decided to change the work timings from 8am-8pm to 12pm-12am in the light of the messy traffic situation on the city streets after the recent showers. “The shifts are changing at critical hours and this is causing a problem. Hence, we have decided to alter the shift timings,” a city police officer said.

Last year, the police had identified 14 such spots and deployed teams to man traffic. However, the number of such spots identified, this year, for effective traffic management during the rains, has been increased to 23. These spots include Shankar Chowk, Iffco chowk , Signature tower crossing, Sector 31 red light, Rajiv Chowk, Jharsa Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, Maharan Pratap Chowk, Atul Kataria Chowk, Hanuman Mandi Chowk, Dundahera, Huda City Centre, Pachgaon Chowk, Bilaspur Chowk, Kapdiwas, Himgiri Chowk in Sector 10, Ghata Morh, Ambedkar Chowk in Sohna, Kherki Daula toll plaza, Rampura Chowk, IMT Chowk, Manesar and Jamalpur T-point near Pataudi.

The plan devised by Gurgaon police to manage traffic during this monsoon is aimed at giving a systemic response to the evolving situation on the roads.

Sandeep Khirwar, Gurgaon police commissioner, said that each team deployed at these spots would have six men and would be led by an inspector or a sub-inspector. “There would be constant patrolling between these points and riders would also be deployed to keep an eye on the situation,” Khirwar said.

Last year, too,Gurgaon police had deployed teams, led by senior officials, across the city to manage the traffic, which went haywire on July 28 . A day long gridlock was caused due to waterlogging at Hero Honda Chowk after a downpour in the wee hours of that day.

Khirwar said that police would continue to manage vehicular movement across the city during monsoon and help the traffic police as it did on Monday morning. “Key officials including the SHOs were on the road (on Monday) in their respective areas overseeing traffic from 5 in the morning. A message was conveyed that the traffic could go haywire because of the rain and they responded to the brief. They managed the traffic effectively and kept disruptions to a minimum,” Khirwar said.