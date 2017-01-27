Fate of Kherki Daula toll in hands of realtors, industrial sector: Govt

The state government is ready to adopt a pay off formula for the removal of the Kherki Daula toll, but the ball is now in the court of three major stakeholders - industries, realtors, and the Haryana State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC).

Devender Singh, principal secretary, industry department, Haryana government, appealed to the beneficiaries to take up the challenge of salvaging the situation, because of the presence of the Kherki Daula toll on NH 8. On Friday, he shared a statement in a social media group, of which top Haryana government officials and industrialists are members.

In a report carried on Friday, the Hindustan Times reported that the government was mulling the idea of buying off liabilities to remove the toll for benefit of commuters, industries, and realtors.

Singh told HT on Friday that he had a discussion with Yudhvir Singh Malik, the NHAI chairman, and shared the brief of that meeting, substantiating the progressive efforts being made in this direction.

“NHAI has made its stand clear on liabilities. Now, it will have to be a collaborative effort by three major stakeholders such as the industry, HSIIDC and the builders. The land appreciation will go up many times if the Kherki Daula toll is removed and this will benefit the three major stakeholders,” said Singh. He said that a sum of ₹600 crores will have to be contributed by the three beneficiaries.

The HSIIDC, industries and developers have consented to pay off the toll for permanent relief from the traffic mess. Two industrial associations - the Manesar Industry Welfare Association (MIWA) and the IMT Manesar Industrial Welfare Association (IMT-IWA)-have already agreed to contribute ₹ 200 crore.

S Raghuraman, CEO Millennium City Expressways Private Limited (MCEPL) said, “We have not received any communication from the NHAI in this regard. I cannot comment at the moment.” MCEPL is the concessionaire appointed by the NHAI for maintenance of 28 kms expressway starting from Rao Tula Ram Marg New Delhi and ends at Kherki Daula toll Gurgaon.

Sudhir Rajpal, managing director HSIIDC, said, “The removal would also benefit Hsiidc as many unsold properties’ value will go high.”

Wishing anonymity, a developer said, “We have told Haryana government earlier to levy an additional charge on the line of external development charge (EDC) on developers who have obtained licences. The removal of the toll is urgently required for better real estate growth.”

