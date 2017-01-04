FIR against Faridabad ranger for facilitating tree felling

The forest department issued a notice against a Faridabad forest range officer for his alleged involvement in clearing four acres of land in the Aravallis in the last few days.

The move comes on the back of a complaint by green activists about non-forest activities in the Aravallis.

In an alleged attempt to grab land in the Aravalli areas, more than 100 trees were cleared from four acres of forest close to the Manav Rachna University along the Gurgaon-Faridabad road.

Police have lodged an FIR in the matter. Commissioner of police, Faridabad, Hanif Qureshi said, “An FIR had been registered against unknown persons and we are probing the matter. The area comes under sections 4&5 of the Punjab Land Preservation Act (PLPA),1900, where felling of trees is prohibited.”

Green activists said violators are trying to set up a liquor vend in the area, which come within 500 metres of the national highway, making it illegal.

Jitender Bhadana of Save Aravalli, an NGO, said a makeshift structure has been set up to start a liquor vend. “Even though the police, district administration and forest department are informed about the development, no action has been taken yet. The land belongs to a former minister and that is why the case is not being taken seriously by the forest department. The forest range officer is also involved in the incident,” Bhadana said.

The forest department said it will take action against the officer involved. “We are aware of the development and have issued a notice to the vigilance department and to the district forest officer to take action against the officer,” MD Sihna, conservator of forest, south Haryana, said.

Land grab cases have become common in Gurgaon-Faridabad Aravallis region. The forest department has issued notices against 18 liquor vends operating along the Gurgaon-Faridabad road, last month.