First MCG House meeting: Councillors agree to build new office, spar over funds

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) will gets it own office near Vyapar Sadan. A proposal in this regard was passed on Monday in the first MCG House meeting held after 20 months.

This was the only proposal approved by the newly elected councillors, seven of whom—from wards 5, 6, 11, 16, 21, 24 and 26 — were absent on Monday. Only 27 of the 34 councillors were present for the inaugural House meeting.

The allotment of ₹1 crore as fund for councillors to spend on development works in their respective wards could not be cleared by the House as councillors could not consent on whether to channel the funds through the executive power or the MP fund; both of these need approval from the state

government.

The agenda of building a new municipal corporation office and selling unused commercial properties on the Mehrauli-Gurgaon (MG) Road via a bidding process were clubbed together and introduced before the House.

“The MCG has cleared encroachments on its vacant and unused commercial properties on MG Road and is looking to auction these in an online bidding process. The funds thus generated will be use to build its new office,” MCG commissioner V Umashankar said.

Umashankar added that the MCG has shortlisted a site near Vyapar Sadan for building its new office and the process is in the design stage.

Even though the House cleared the agenda for MCG to get its own office, it decided that the civic body shall look at new sites located closer to the heart of the city and is more accessible. Umashankar said the MCG will start looking for new sites.

At present, MCG’s main departments operate out of its office in Sector 34, which is on lease from the Haryana Urban Development Authority (Huda).

MCG officials added that once the office design is approved by the state government, the MCG will float tenders for selling commercial properties on MG Road. The money generated through this sale will go to MCG’s coffers and not the state government, Umashankar said.

However, some councillors challenged the sale of commercial properties on MG Road, calling it needless. They claimed that the MCG’s balance sheet has a positive outflow and said that parting with assets was an unnecessary move.

Subsequently, the House consented over letting the state government take a call on selling the commercial properties.

The councillors’ proposal to form offices for joint commissioners in each zone for speeding the clearance of development works and making the office more accessible to councillors was also deliberated upon.

The forming of 14 sub-committees comprising councillors and MCG officials was listed for discussion on Monday but it was rescheduled.

“Owing to short notice, we (the councillors) will take a call on forming the sub-committees in the next house meeting,” Mayor Madhu Azad said.

The proposed sub-committees are—public safety and suppression of nuisances (pollution) committee, extension and prevention of fire committee, education and social welfare committee, planning improvement and resources committee, finance & contracts committee, building and roads regulation committee, assessment of various tax and fees committee, account and audit committee, rural and slum development committee, market slaughterhouses and trade committee, vigilance committee and implementation committee, a committee on water supply, sewerage, drainages and disposal, and a committee for beautification, sanitation and public health.

Key decisions taken

1.MCG officials agree to build new office in Sector 14

2.State government to decide on MCG’s proposal to sell its unused commercial land on MG Road

3.Huda sectors 27, 28, 33 and 47 to be transferred to MCG on December 1

4.MCG will retake ownership of community centres/parks from RWA’s if fund use is found inadequate

5.Onus of building foot-over bridges transferred to GMDA

6.City bus service likely to be launched in March, 2018

7.Councillors fail to consent on allocation of funds

8.Decision of forming subcommittees to be taken in next house meeting