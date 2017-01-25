Gurgaon: Police intensify checks on foreigners ahead of Republic Day

With the city gearing up for the Republic Day celebrations, police conducted checks at hotels, paying guest accommodations and guest houses across the city on Wednesday to ensure that no anti-social elements stay in the city.

Because of increased surveillance, managers of five guest houses have been booked for allowing international guests without proper documentation.

On Tuesday, police conducted checks in Sector 45 and found that a guest house in Block E was accommodating foreigners without submitting Form C. They found that two Afghan residents were staying in the hotel since October 5. However, the guest house staff did not intimate police about it.

As per the Foreigners Act, 1946, it is mandatory to submit Form C with details of the guests at the nearest police station or the foreigner regional registration office (FRRO) within 24 hours.

These guests had stayed at the accommodation in September too and the guest house had not informed police that time either. The guests, however, have a valid visa and permission to stay in the country. An FIR has been registered at the Sector 40 police station under sections 3-14-46 of The Foreigners Act against Jaspreet Singh, owner of the guest house and a resident of DLF City Phase 3.

Sushant Lok police team conducted checks at a private hospital and the entry register showed that a few foreign nationals were undergoing treatment. However, a patient, Babu Sheikh from Bangladesh, could not provide his passport and visa. His information was not in the records and he was arrested from the spot.

Higman Ali and Alamin from Bangladesh were arrested under section 3-14 of the Foreigners Act from Udyog Vihar and Sector 18 after they failed to produce their passport and visa.

“The checks will continue throughout the year. There will be no compromise on the security of residents,” DCP(East) Deepak Saharan said.