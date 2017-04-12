Five employees of Gurgaon pub arrested for misbehaving with police

The police have arrested five employees of a pub in a mall on Golf Course road and registered a case against them for allegedly creating a ruckus, misbehaving with the police and violating excise rules. The alleged incident took place when they were asked to close the establishment as it was operating beyond permissible hours.

According to police officials, a team lead by Devender Kumar, SHO, DLF Phase 1 police station, went to the club in DT Mega Mall around 1.15 am and asked the manager Pawan Kumar to close operations as the permissible time is only 1am. The team left the pub, but 15 minutes later it found that it had still not been closed.

When they reached the pub again, Kumar claimed the owners Vijay Ahlawat and Vicky Ahlawat had asked them to operate till late in the night. Investigating officer Rishipal said when the police team insisted that the pub be closed, the bouncers and other staff misbehaved with the team and asserted that they will remain open.

To prevent the situation from getting out of hand, more personnel were called and they took Kumar into custody along with four others — Rahul, Satender Rana, Narender and Manoj Gupta. A case has been registered in this matter and the pub owners have also been named in the FIR. The five men arrested were produced in court on Wednesday and sent to jail.