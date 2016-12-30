Five families come forward to adopt baby girl abandoned near Gurgaon

Two days after a two-day-old baby girl was found abandoned at Shikohpur village on Wednesday, five families from Gurgaon city and Manesar have come forward to adopt her, according to officials of the Child Welfare Society (CWS).

The girl is admitted at the neo-natal intensive care unit of the city’s civil hospital where doctors claimed she is suffering from mild jaundice, but is fit and out of danger.

“The baby’s condition is stable and her vitals are improving. She’ll be monitored closely for the next 72 hours,” said Dr NP Singh, child specialist at the civil hospital.

According to health department officials, the matter of an abandoned child has been reported to the district administration and the girl will be taken to an orphanage in Rewari, Farrukhnagar or Panchkula once she recovers from jaundice.

They added that if her biological parents are not identified or traced within two months, she would be eligible for adoption. CWS officials said the five families have been informed of the same. They would also have to be verified as suitable adoptive parents. However, there is no guarantee that they would be chosen even then.

The baby was found by a Shikohpur village resident around 9pm on Wednesday. She was wearing new winter clothes and was kept inside a cardboard inverter box next to a tree. Villagers then took her to the civil hospital and informed the police.

“We are trying to trace the original buyers of the inverter box. It could help us locate the baby’s parents. It is being investigated as an abandoned child case. In coordination with health department officials, we are verifying women who have delivered a child recently,” said assistant sub inspector Surender Singh, the investigating officer.