Five MCG projects of civic body that could make 2017 better for Gurgaon

The year that went by might have been the last year in which the Municipal Corporation of Gurgaon (MCG) was the prime civic agency of the city. The role of the MCG and several other government agencies is expected to be integrated under the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMADA) soon.

However, the MCG has certain projects in the pipeline that Gurgaon residents can look forward to this year.

Digital wallet service to pay property tax

Gurgaon residents can avoid waiting in long queues and hassles at the municipal corporation offices as the civic body has partnered with an e-commerce firm, Paytm, for payment of property tax bills using digital wallet facility.

Once launched, users can pay property tax by installing the app on their smartphones and logging in using their mobile phone number, address and area pincode in a one-time registration process. They will have to fill details regarding the property type, date of construction and building number for generating the tax bill. Also, information such as tax concession and dues, if any, would be displayed.

The acknowledgement receipt for the bill paid will then be sent either by SMS or email.

First C&D waste plant

The MCG’s plan to build the city’s first construction and demolition (C&D) waste plant moved a step closer to reality as it received clearance from the state government last week. The work is expected to start from February. The project was in limbo for the last three years owing to the delay in settling on a site.

The plant has been conceptualised in an effort to end the unorganised dumping of construction debris and establish an efficient process to recycle waste.

The city currently generates over 300 to 400 tonnes of C&D waste per day. The waste increases by 15% annually owing to the rise in urbanisation and infrastructure development.

Water ATMs

In an effort to provide safe drinking water at public places, the MCG will set up water ATMs in the city soon. A similar facility was launched in Manesar in July.

The initiative will be on a public-private partnership (PPP) model. In order to get water from a water ATM, a user only has to slip a coin into the machine and collect chilled safe drinking water.

City’s first camera museum

The Museo Camera – Centre of Photography is being built by the civic body at Chakkarpur village, adjacent to condominiums in DLF Phase 4.

The museum will be spread across 15,000 square feet and is meant to showcase photographer Aditya Arya’s rare collection of cameras and vintage photographs, some of them dating back to the 19th century.

Arya’s collection includes studio, field and portable cameras of era-defining brands such as Kodak, Leica, Ansco, Zeiss, Graflex and Thornton Pickard. He also has a collection of original silver prints, chronicling the country’s freedom movement, Non-alignment Movement and Sino-Indian war.

Once constructed, the museum will be able to accommodate more than 100 people, have two galleries, a dark room and a workshop area.

Municipal elections

The term of MCG councillors ended in June and elections are yet to take because of complications related to delimitation of municipal wards. In March, citing the 2011 Census figures, the directorate of urban local bodies notified a primary delimitation order for reorganising election wards of the MCG. This resulted in the corporation having 32 wards, three less than during the previous election.

Later, a state appointed ad-hoc committee decided to maintain the number of wards at 35 and redrew the jurisdiction of wards. Elections are set to take place in March 2017 following the Punjab and Haryana high court’s order.