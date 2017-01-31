For digital push: Cashless week gets support of Gurgaon students

“Digital is the future. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed going cashless for a week,” says Jagriti Yadav, a second year B Sc student. The Haryana government from January 20 to 27 launched a campaign to promote digital payments and the students of the Government College for Girls, sector 14, turned digital crusaders to support it.

From attending sessions on various e-wallets to buying food at the canteen using the same, to encouraging cashless transactions among students, it was all about turning e-payment savvy. The students also organised a rally for the same at sector 14 market recently and even went to nearby villages and markets passing on the information.

Simrandeep, a third year student, says, “ We’ve learned about different e-wallets through the training sessions in our college and at the DC office. Since, each app has varied functionalities, training students was important. It was not much of a problem as most people have smart phones these days.” However she shares the difficulty was reaching out to those who struggle when it comes to using smart phones. Another student Radha Bhaoduriya says: “We spoke to a lot of vendors on the benefits on going cashless. They were a bit hesitant at first, but were later motivated to go cashless.”

The drive was supported by several educational institutions across Gurgaon. Chetna Sehrawat, principal, Government College for Girls, says: “Our institution supported the move in a big way as students proactively took part in the drive. We also held discussions on its pros and cons. The purpose is that each student is able to train at least 10 others.”