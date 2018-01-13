Forces bring counter-terror skills to the fore on NSG Manesar campus

The annual All India Police Commando Competition kicked off at the Manesar National Security Guard (NSG) campus on Saturday. The event will feature security teams from 25 states and will conclude on January 20.

This annual event aims to improve the standard of performance of the security forces in the country, Army chief General Bipin Rawat said after inaugurating the event on Saturday.

“Our security forces help us sleep in peace. The techniques and drills which will be showcased here will be also adopted by state forces to strengthen themselves. We have equipped ourselves to counter terrorist attacks,” Rawat said.

At the event, 10 teams will shoot for glory in the sniper competition. The teams will be participating in Cheetah run, which is a 3.5-kilometre run where participants have to carry 10 kg load, cross obstacles followed by a 2.4 km run towards a reflex firing range.

As the event got under way, spectators were mesmerised by the performances of the various teams. The NSG commandos displayed their techniques to counter terrorism.

The black cats showcased ways to safely recover civilians in the event of plane hijack or a terrorist attack. K9 assault dogs also showcased ways to deal with such situations. Procedure firing, scrutiny by mini ROV, rappelling, cat leap technique and rekey by helicopter were part of the drill conducted to make the spectators aware of various counter-terrorism measures.

Forces from states such as Jammu and Kashmir Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Odisha showcased their skills and also took part in parades on the sprawling NSG campus.

The competition is being organised by the police forces of the participating states on behalf of the Central Coordination Committee of All India Police Duty Meet. The annual event started in 2010 and the inaugural event was held at the BSF Acadeny at Tekanpur in Gwalior.