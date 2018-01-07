Former Gurgaon deputy mayor acquitted in rape case

Former Gurgaon deputy mayor and BJP leader Parminder Kataria was acquitted by court in a rape case registered against him in 2015. A 36-year-old woman had accused Kataria of raping her on the pretext of marriage.

Additional sessions Judge Rajni Yadav, in an order delivered on December 22, acquitted Kataria, giving him the benefit of doubt. The judge also stated that the complainant was unable to produce convincing evidence to support the allegation.

The court also observed that there was no evidence to suggest that the accused had made any promise to marry her or he was available for marriage.

“Giving the benefit of doubt, accused Parminder Kataria is hereby acquitted of the charges levied against him,” the court order stated.

Kataria said that he had full faith in the judiciary and knew that truth will prevail.

A case of rape was registered against Kataria in October 2015 after the woman accused her of rape on the pretext of marriage and getting her a job in the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG).

A case under sections 376 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against him at the women police station in Sector 51.