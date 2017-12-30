Fortis row: Haryana issues suspension notice to hospital’s blood bank, pharmacy

The Haryana Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) on Friday issued a suspension notice to the blood bank and the pharmacy at the Fortis Hospital, Gurgaon.

The suspension comes in the wake of FDA officials investigating the death of a seven-year-old girl due to dengue in September this year.

The girl was treated at Fortis Hospital in Gurgaon and her father had alleged that the his daughter had died due to medical negligence by the hospital. An FIR has been lodged against one of the doctor of Fortis hospital who was involved in the treatment of the deceased even as further probe is conducted in the case.

“We have issued a suspension notice to the hospital’s blood bank and pharrmacy till the time that it files a compliance report regarding the defects that were found during the investigation into the death of 7-year-old Adya Singh. Once the department approves the compliance report, the units will be able to function again,” said Narendra Ahuja Vivek, state drug controller, Haryana,

He further said that the Haryana government was dedicated to providing the best medical car to the poor patients and as his department was trying to ensure that no patient is cheated by a hospital.

Apart from the state health department, the Gurgaon police have also issued notices to Rockland Hospital and to Lal Path Lab in New Delhi, where the blood sample of the 7-year-old was taken.

“We have issued a notice to Lal Path Lab to submit the blood report test in this case. We have also asked Rockland to submit its report about the condition of the patient. We will receive the lab report by Monday,” said Gaurav Phogat, station house officer, Sushant Lok Police Station.

On November 9, the police had also filed an FIR in the case against a Fortis doctor under Section 304 (2) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) which carries a maximum punishment of 10 years.

Though the blood bank and pharmacy operations were suspended at Fortis Hospital, however, relatives of patients said they hadn’t faced any inconveniences yet.

Varun Vashist, whose uncle is admitted at the hospital for a knee replacement surgery said, “The hospital is taking care of medicines and blood requirements of the patient. We are not aware of any kind of suspension.”

The hospital sources said that they are managing from the pharmacy transfer units that they have at each floor inside the hospital. In case of emergency they will get blood and medicines from nearest blood bank and other hospitals.

“We are cooperating with the authorities. We will continue to ensure that patient care is not compromised in any manner and all our admitted and visiting patients get the best treatment available,” said a spokesperson of the hospital.