Four arrested from Sector 17 in Gurgaon for snatching

The Crime investigation agency (CIA) of Sector 17 arrested four alleged snatchers on Tuesday. A laptop, a gold chain, a mobile phone, a wallet and three ATM cards were recovered from their possession, according to the police.

The police also confiscated their motorcycle that they are said to have used to carry out their crimes.

The four men were arrested by a team headed by the inspector-in-charge Narendra Chauhan after he received a tip-off about their presence.

They have been arrested under Section 397 A/34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Udyog Vihar police station, Gurgaon, and will be produced before the court on Wednesday.

The group consists of four men aged between 19 and 32 years. The youngest is Rinku alias Pankaj (19), a resident of Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh. Lalkumar, also known as Sonu (20), is a resident of Mahanpur district of Nepal. Monu alias Rajkishore (31), is a resident of Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh. The oldest, Manoj, is 32 years old, and hails from from Mahendragarh district.

“A crime team had been tracking these men for the past few days and it acted after getting specific information about the presence of these men. A case has been registered in this regard,” said Manish Sehgal, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Gurgaon police, and spokesperson for the department.