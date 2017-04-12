Four cyber crime cases registered at Sushant Lok in Gurgaon

Four cyber crime cases were registered at the Sushant Lok police station on Tuesday after investigation by the cyber cell of the Gurgaon police.

In the first instance, Faridabad resident Vasundhra Kaul, in her complaint to the police, alleged that a man posing as a bank official called her and took the details of her debit and credit cards and her account number. She said that he also took her OTP, and debited Rs36,000 from her account.

After realising that she had been duped, Kaul got her cards blocked and lodged a complaint with the cyber cell.

In another incident, Anand Kumar, who works in a private educational institution, told the police in his complaint that someone called him posing as a State Bank of India (SBI) official. The ‘official’ told Kumar that since his bank account was not linked with his Aadhar number, his debit card was being blocked.

He took Kumar’s bank account and card details and used the same to spend Rs26,000 online, and Rs10,000 through Paytm, according to the complaint.

In the third case too, South City resident Dipti Tiwari, said in her complaint that a man posing as a bank official had taken her bank account and card details, telling her that her debit card was going to expire soon. Later, Tiwari discovered that Rs24,000 had been spent from her account.

The fourth case, of cheating and fraud, was registered at Sushant Lok police station on the complaint of Wazirabad resident Jai Prakash. He alleged that someone had swapped his ATM card and managed to withdraw Rs5,000.

Officials at the Sushant Lok Police station said that the cases have been registered and they will nab the culprits soon.