Four more HUDA sectors transferred to MCG

The Haryana government has released an official statement, announcing the transfer of four sectors belonging to the Haryana urban development authority (Huda) to the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG).

The move to transfer sectors 42, 51, 52 and 57 comes just days after another four Huda sectors — 27, 28, 33 and 47 — had come within the ambit of the MCG on Friday.

The official spokesman for the state government said that chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who is also the chairman of Huda, had approved the transfer of these sectors to the MCG.

The Haryana government has decided that all the Huda sectors in the city, which are fully developed, would be transferred to the MCG for maintenance.

Khattar had approved the plan to transfer Huda sectors to MCG in February. The transfer was to happen in tandem with the setting up of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), which is take over the infrastructure planning and development work from Huda.

According to MCG officials, by March, barring sectors 29 and 53, all other Huda sectors will be transferred to the civic body.

“The MCG has taken requisite measures for completing the transfer process of the four sectors and accordingly, officials and departments have been apprised of the change. By March, all Huda sectors, barring two, will be transferred to the MCG,” V Umashankar, MCG commissioner, said.

Sector 42 is one of the many upscale residential areas of the city and has high property value, as it is sandwiched between DLF phases 1 and 5. A part of the sector shares its border with New Delhi.

Sectors 51, 52 and 57 share borders with each other.

Sector 51 is home to a multi-specialty hospital and it has led to a mushrooming of guest houses and temporary accommodations over the last decade for housing patients.

The most prominent landmark in Sector 52 is Ardee City, a residential society, the transfer of which to the MCG is under process. The transfer is aimed at ensuring proper maintenance.

Read I MCG polls: Facing rift over tickets, BJP boots 24 members

Sector 57 is home to residential areas of Sushant Lok Phase 3. These areas are also proposed to be transferred to the MCG.

“We are waiting for the MCG to take up maintenance of our area, as it has been neglected all these years,” Jaskiran Singh, a resident of Ardee City, said.

MCG can’t initiate the transfer process for Ardee City until the developer procures the part completion certificate, officials revealed last week.