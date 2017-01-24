Four-year-old girl kidnapped from Gurgaon’s Sushant Lok rescued from Agra, two held

The police rescued a four-year-old girl from Agra in Uttar Pradesh and arrested two persons on charges of kidnapping her. A case of kidnapping was filed at Sushant Lok police station on January 20.

The accused worked as labourers in a building where the child’s father is employed as a mason in Sushant Lok-1. The police said the girl is fine and she was produced before child welfare committee on Tuesday and handed over to her family which hails from Madhya Pradesh.

The accused were identified as Bhag Chand, 33, and Neeraj, 35, were held from Agra on Monday and produced in a court in Gurgaon on Tuesday and sent to judicial custody, said assistant sub-inspector Bijender Kumar, investigating officer.

Kumar said main accused Bhag Chand had some issues with his wife after which she left him a month ago. He suspected the role of the girl’s family behind this and abducted the girl in order to seek revenge.

A day after the abduction, the accused called the girl’s father and demanded a ransom of Rs50,000 for her safe return.

On the basis of the call details, the police traced the two accused to Agra and arrested them on Monday.