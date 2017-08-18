Free medical tests at Gurgaon’s govt hospitals now made chargeable

Now, residents have to pay for the medical facilities available in government hospitals which were free of cost earlier. Facilities such as X-ray, dental procedure, platelet counts and ultrasound have now been made chargeable.

The move comes after the health department received a notification from the Haryana government.

“We have revised the fee structure and as per the directive and the cost will vary from ₹10 to ₹500. We received the notification on Thursday. It was dated July 7,” BK Rajora, chief medical officer, civil Hospital, Gurgaon, said.

He also said that the increase in charges is nominal, but could not state any reason for the raise. For blood sugar test, biopsy and normal cold and flu tests, residents will now have to shell out ₹50.

“The new fee structure has been imposed at all the government hospitals in Haryana. This is a uniform structure. This is a decision taken by the state government,” he said.

Visitors to government hospitals will now have to pay ₹10 for indoor admission and there will also be an OPD fee of ₹5. These services were available free of cost to residents earlier.

However, the notice issued by the principal secretary to Haryana government has reference to some exempted categories as well. Sexual assault victims, prisoners, BPL families, infants (upto 1 year) and accused in police custody can opt for any service free of cost at all government hospitals, whereas all other patients have to pay a nominal fee for medical services.

Gurgaon civil hospital, located at Sadar Bazar, has been in vogue for the last 40 years. The hospital, on an average, draws 250 in-patients and more than 3,000 outdoor patients from various parts of the district. There is also another government hospital at Sector 10.