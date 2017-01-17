Gadoli gang apprehended, wanted to kill jailed Gujjar

Four members of Gurgaon’s Sandeep Gadoli gang, arrested by the Rohtak police on Tuesday, were allegedly planning to kill Binder Gujjar -- a jailed gangster and former Gurgaon councillor. They also targeted policemen involved in the alleged encounter killing of Gadoli, police said.

A team of Gurgaon police had gunned down Gadoli, 32, at a Mumbai hotel on February 7. Later, a case of fake encounter was filed and eight people, including four policemen, were arrested by the Mumbai police.

Rohtak police received information on Tuesday morning that some suspicious people were seen with a car at Nonand road at IMT Rohtak. A team of the Crime branch reached the spot and questioned them. One of the men brandished a pistol at the policemen but the team managed to nab them, a police spokesperson said.

Police recovered five pistols, 10 cartridges, and a car from them. A case was filed at Sampla police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act.

Police identified the accused as Dinesh alias Sonu Mokhariya, Monu and Deepak, all from Rohtak. The other accused, Ravi Kant, is from Gadoli Khurd village in Gurgaon.

“The men were planning to gun down Binder Gujjar during a court hearing. They arranged weapons for the purpose and were planning the schedule and modus operandi. They were also planning an attack on policemen involved in Gadoli’s encounter,” sub-inspector Rakesh Saini, in-charge of Crime branch, said.

Saini said the accused claimed to have attacked one of the policemen involved in Gadoli’s encounter. The policeman is at large and has not been arrested by the Mumbai police.

Binder’s brother Manish Gujjar, a liquor trader, was gunned down on October 17, 2016, in Gurgaon’s New Colony area. A group of four men had fired at him near Prem Mandir. The four men held by Rohtak police are suspected to be involved in the murder.

A team of Gurgaon police reached Rohtak on Tuesday evening to take the four men in custody on production warrant for further questioning in Manish’s murder. Binder, serving a jail term in connection with the murder of a property dealer in November 2015, is a rival of Gadoli gang. His driver Ashok Kumar was shot dead on October 4, 2015, allegedly by Gadoli men.

Their youngest brother Manoj Gujjar is one of the accused booked by the Mumbai police as a conspirator in the murder of Sandeep Gadoli.

Gadoli gang revival:

The investigators said Dinesh alias Sonu Mokhariya was heading Gadoli gang after Sandeep Gadoli’s death. The gang members had gone underground after the encounter and were planning to revive their criminal activities. Police said they will question the accused about the source of weapons and trace other members of the gang.